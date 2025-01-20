Man found dead, stabbed in Cowdray Park bush

Online Reporter

A man’s body was found in a pool of blood in a bush area in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, on Sunday morning, with police stating that they are treating the case as a murder.

In a statement, Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said they were investigating a murder case where Qinisela Nyathi (46), from Cowdray Park, was found with cuts on his throat by a neighbour.

“On the 19th of January 2025, at around 0700 hours, a 42-year-old woman was called by neighbours to identify the body of her brother, which was lying lifeless in a pool of blood in a bushy area.

“A police report was then made, and the accused person was not located. Observations revealed that the body was lying on its right side, with a deep cut noted on the throat and on the left arm,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She added that Nyathi’s body was searched, and nothing was found in his pockets, while the suspected murder weapon was found near the body.

“The body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem. We urge members of the public to desist from violent conduct, as this leads to unnecessary loss of lives. We also appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused to visit the nearest police station,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.