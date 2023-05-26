Man found dead under bridge

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

AN unknown Hwange man was found dead, under the bridge along Makwa road. The deceased was found with head injuries and he was rushed to a local hospital in Hwange.

Police are therefore investigating this murder case which occurred on May 24, 2023. Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle today, May 26, 2023.

‘’Police in Hwange are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which a yet-to-be-identified man died whilst on admission at a local hospital in Hwange after being found, with multiple head injuries, under the bridge at a railway crossing point, along Makwa Road on 24/05/23. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station’’ read the tweet.