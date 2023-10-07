Man found dead with a deep cut on the shoulders

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was found dead with a deep cut on the shoulders at a farm.

In a statement, police said Lovemore Homela (40) was found dead yesterday at Farm 195 Zowa in Zvimba.

Police appealed for information that may help with the investigation of the murder case.



“Police in Zvimba are investigating a case of murder in which Lovemore Homela (40) was found dead, with a deep cut on the shoulder, at Farm 195 Zowa on 06/10/23. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.