Man found dead with deep cut on the head

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was found dead at his home with a deep cut on the head.

In a statement,police said Tafadzwa Hukama (34) was found at a house in Harare.

The incident occurred on 25 February 2024.

Police appealed for information that may help in the investigation of the case.

“Tafadzwa Hukama (34) was found dead on 25/02/24 with a deep cut on the head at a house along Dacombe Road, Chisipite, Harare.”

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” reads the statement.