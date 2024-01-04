  • Today Thu, 04 Jan 2024

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Bulawayo

Flora Sibanda, Online writer

A MAN has been found dead, allegedly with a gunshot wound in a maize field near Sdojiwe flats in Bulawayo.

Police have arrived at the scene and scores of residents are jostling to get a glimpse of the body.

A statement may be issued later today by Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

 

