Man found dead with gunshot wound in Bulawayo
Flora Sibanda, Online writer
A MAN has been found dead, allegedly with a gunshot wound in a maize field near Sdojiwe flats in Bulawayo.
Police have arrived at the scene and scores of residents are jostling to get a glimpse of the body.
A statement may be issued later today by Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.
-
-
-
