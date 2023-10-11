Man found dead with multiple cuts on his face and hands

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MAN was found dead with multiple cuts on his face and hands.

In a statement, police said Daniel Makutyo (74) was found dead on Sunday at Machadziya Village, Ngorima in Chimanimani.

Police appealed for information that may help in the investigation of the murder case.

“Police in Chimanimani are investigating a case of murder in which Makutyo Daniel (74) was found dead with multiple cuts on the face and hands on 08/10/23 at Muchadziya Village, Ngorima. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement