Man found dead with stab wound on chest

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN unidentified man was found dead with a stab wound on the chest near the Cottco Panning site in Bindura.

In a statement, police said the victim was wearing blue jean trousers, an orange T-shirt, black shorts, a grey cap, pink shoes, and a wristwatch when he was found in Bindura.

Police appealed for information that may help with the investigations of this case.

“Police in Bindura are investigating a case of murder in which a yet to be identified male adult was found lying dead with a stab wound on the chest near Cottco Panning Site, Bindura. The victim was wearing a blue jean trouser, an orange T-shirt, black short, grey cap, pink shoes and a wrist watch. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.

