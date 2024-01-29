  • Today Mon, 29 Jan 2024

Man found dead with stab wound on chest

Man found dead with stab wound on chest

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN unidentified man was found dead with a stab wound on the chest near the Cottco Panning site in Bindura.

In a statement, police said the victim was wearing blue jean trousers, an orange T-shirt, black shorts, a grey cap, pink shoes, and a wristwatch when he was found in Bindura.

Police appealed for information that may help with the investigations of this case.

“Police in Bindura are investigating a case of murder in which a yet to be identified male adult was found lying dead with a stab wound on the chest near Cottco Panning Site, Bindura. The victim was wearing a blue jean trouser, an orange T-shirt, black short, grey cap, pink shoes and a wrist watch. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.

Ends

 

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments