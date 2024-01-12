Man found dead with stab wound

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A man (30) was found lying dead with a stab wound on the back on 10 January.

The incident occurred near Mapuranga Transport Service Garage, Western Triangle in Harare.

In a statement, police said,” A yet-to-be-identified male adult approximately aged 30 years was found lying dead with a stab wound on the back near Mapuranga Transport Service Garage, Western Triangle, Harare.”

He was wearing a yellow T-shirt, black trousers, black gum boots, and a black cap.

Anyone with information, police said, should report at any nearest Police Station.