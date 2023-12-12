Man found dead with strangle marks

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was found dead with strangle marks on the neck and bruises all over his body along a fireguard in Plumtree.

In a statement on X, police said Oscar Muleya (35) was found on 11 December 2023 between Orange Groove Farm and Bulawayo/Plumtree railway line.

Police appealed for information that may assist in the investigation of the case.

“Police in Plumtree are investigating a case of murder in which Oscar Muleya (35) was found dead with bruises all over the body and strangle marks on the neck on 11/12/23 along a fireguard between Orange Groove Farm and Bulawayo/ Plumtree railway line.”

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” reads the statement.