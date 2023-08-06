Man found “murdered” at home

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 32-year-old Bulawayo man was found dead with bruises on the back.

Collen Nyoni was found dead on 5 August 2023 in a house at Tshabalala suburb, Bulawayo.

Police confirmed his death on their official Twitter handle.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Collen Nyoni (32) was found dead with bruises on the back at a house in Tshabalala, Bulawayo on 05/08/23. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.