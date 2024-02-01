Man found stabbed and dead at doorstep

A MAN was found dead with multiple stab wounds on his body outside a house in Chegutu in a case that police are dealing with as murder.

The man Gift Mudzudzo (25) according to a post on X had stab wounds on his back and shoulder.

“Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of murder in which Gift Madzudzo (25) died.

The body of the victim was found lying outside a house in Kaguvi Phase 3, Chegutu on 30/01/24 with stab wounds on the back and shoulder.