Man found with body of baby in bucket

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he was found walking around the city carrying the body of a newly born baby boy in a bucket.

The bizarre incident happened in Harare and the man has been charged with infanticide.

Posting on their Twitter page, Police said the accused Marvellous Mashanda was arrested yesterday, May 17, 2023.

“Police in Harare have arrested, Marvellous Mashanda (22) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred at a certain house along Old Mazowe Road, Mt Hampden on 17/05/23. The suspect was found carrying a bucket with the body of a newly born baby boy,’’ read the tweet.