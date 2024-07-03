Man found with more than 1kg of Dagga
Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]
A Man (45) was arrested for unlawful possession of dagga.
In a statement on X, police said on 26 June detectives from CID, Drug and Narcotics received information and arrested Kudakwashe Shoriwa for possession of 1.1 kilogrammes of dagga.
