  • Today Wed, 03 Jul 2024

Man found with more than 1kg of Dagga

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A Man (45) was arrested for unlawful possession of dagga.

In a statement on X, police said on 26 June detectives from CID, Drug and Narcotics received information and arrested Kudakwashe Shoriwa for possession of 1.1 kilogrammes of dagga.

