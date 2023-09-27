Man gets 18 months for attempted murder.

By Wilbrought Ndlovu

A 29-year-old from Windmil Compound at Aisleby, Umguza has been sentenced 18 months in prison for attempted murder after he assaulted a fellow villager with a machete on the forehead and nose.

Conelias Ndebele (29) appeared at the Bulawayo Regional court before magistrate Mrs Vivian Ndlovu facing charges of attempted murder as defined in section 189(1) ARW Section 47 (1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

According to the state case as presented by prosecutor Ms Constance Mhlanga, on 17 July 2023 at around 1am, Ndebele and the complainant Zwelinkosi Nyathi were walking from Nkosibususe bottle store to Asleby farm.

Just after passing the farm’s main gate Ndebele is alleged to have assaulted Nyathi with a machete once on the forehead, nose and right hand for undisclosed reason.

After the assault Ndebele left the scene leaving Nyathi bleeding profusely. Nyathi was then taken to the hospital where he received medical treatment.