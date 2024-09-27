MAN GETS 30 YEARS FOR RAPING HIS TWO DAUGHTERS

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 35 year-old man from Mutoko was sentenced to 30 years in jail by the Mutoko magistrates’ court for raping his two daughters.

His identity has been withheld to protect the identity of the two minors.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sometime between December last year and March this year, the man raped his two daughters who are aged seven and five on different occasions. He would have sexual intercourse with his two daughters during the night or early in the morning before they left for school.

“The father, who had divorced the victims’ mother, threatened his daughters to keep the abuse a secret. However, the truth came to light on March 18 this year after a local councilor received a tip-off. Upon investigating, the councilor questioned the victims, who then revealed the shocking truth, leading to the father’s arrest,” the statement reads.

The man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on each count and will serve 30 years effectively.