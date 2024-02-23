Man gets 9 years in prison for illegal possession of ivory

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A MAN was sentenced to nine years in prison for unlawful possession of Ivory which had a value of nearly US$3 000.

The unlawful possession of ivory attracts a mandatory penalty of nine years.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said Tapesana Kunzanga (36) of Dzedembo Village under Chief Chundu in Hurungwe was sentenced by Mbare Magistrates’ Court to nine years in prison for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

“Kunzanga was found in possession of six pieces of raw ivory weighing 17, 3 kg on the 22nd of December 2023 by Police detectives. The Police received information that Kunzanga was in possession of Ivory at Ruzvidzo beerhall in Mbare.

“Police investigations led to the recovery of six elephant tusks wrapped in a brown jacket. Kunzanga failed to produce a license permitting him to be in possession of the ivory leading to his arrest. The value of the recovered raw ivory is US$2 941. Possession of ivory attracts a mandatory penalty of 9 years,” read the statement.