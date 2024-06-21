Man gets life for killing wife

Online Reporter

A MAN who axed his wife twice in the head after an altercation resulting in her dying on the spot will spend the rest of his life in jail.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) the 40 year old man from Mutare, Innocent Mujeni appeared before the Mutare High Court facing murder as defined in section 47 (1)(a) or (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:07.

“On the 3rd of September 2023 in Hobhouse 3, Mutare, the accused person struck his wife, Vimbai Muchingamwa thrice with an axe; once on the shoulder and twice on the right side of her head following an altercation. She died on the spot as a result of the assault,” said the NPAZ.

Mujeni was convicted of murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment on the 18th of June 2024.

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encourages members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation,” read the statement.