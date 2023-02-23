Man hangs self in CBD

23 Feb, 2023 - 17:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Man hangs self in CBD

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A man believed to be in his early 20s was found hanging from a tree in Kwekwe Central Business District in a suspected case of suicide.

The man, only identified as Junior and believed to be a street vendor, was found hanging from a mango tree in a car parking lot of Beverly Building.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying investigations were ongoing.

“We confirm a case of suspected suicide by hanging which occurred on 22 February 2023 at about 2 AM behind Bata Shoe Company in Kwekwe. The body was discovered hanging from a tree by a passerby,” he said.

He appealed to members of the public to help identify the body as he did not have any particulars on him.

“The now deceased has only been identified as Junior and no further particulars are known. ZRP Kwekwe is handling the case and may anyone with information that can help please come forward,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting