Man “hangs” self over US$180 debt to father

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

A Bulawayo man allegedly hanged himself, after failing to account for US$180 that belonged to his father who runs a business in the city.

Wayne Jere (27), was discovered by his wife hanging from the roof truss of their home in the suburb of Lobengula extension.

Bulawayo Deputy Police Provincial Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and said this occurred on Wednesday.

“Jere, from Lobengula Extension, left home around 7AM to go to work. Later that day, his father called Jere’s wife to say that her husband hadn’t shown up for work. The wife reacted by calling her husband to ask where he was. Jere explained to his wife that he hadn’t gone to work because he could not account for about US$180,” added Asst Insp Sebele.

“The deceased told his wife that he couldn’t muster the courage to confront his father, who is reportedly their boss at work. The wife then instructed her husband to find $100, as she had the remaining $80. She asked him to collect the money and first address the shortfall at their home.”

Asst Insp Msebele said at around 3PM Jere phoned his wife, asking her to bring the $80.

“She went to Magwegwe to pick up their child from school. Upon returning, she found Jere hanging from the roof truss in their bedroom. Jere hadn’t left any suicide note.”

When the Chronicle news team tried to inquire about the incident from the Jere family at their house on Lobengula Extension suburb on Thursday, the family refused to comment.

There were people milling around in the Jere yard trying to get to understand what had befallen the family.

Asst Insp Msebele urged the public to resolve issues amicably.

“These minor issues were not worth a man’s life, as in the case of Jere. These are matters that people can sit down and discuss to resolve amicably. We urge members of the public to seek the assistance of trusted third parties if they encounter misunderstandings, rather than resorting to taking their own lives,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She also emphasized the importance of fostering a conducive communication environment within households, where no one is feared.