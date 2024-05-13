Man hits stepdaughter (2) with shovel

Diana Moyo, Online Reporter

A PLUMTREE man hit his step daughter (2) on the head with a shovel, after trying to beat up her mother during an argument.

The man, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) was sentenced to 24 months in jail for “negligently causing serious bodily harm” as defined in the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.

“On the 14th of April 2024, the accused person had an altercation with his estranged wife which turned violent. He picked up a shovel intending to hit her, but instead hit the complainant (2) (his step daughter) who was strapped on her back. The complainant sustained a deep cut on the head,” said NPAZ.

The matter was reported to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused person.

“He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment of which 3 months were suspended. He will spend 21 months effectively. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encourages members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation.