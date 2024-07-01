Man in court for bashing wife

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN (42) from Nyanga appeared before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court facing charges of physical abuse in contravention of the Domestic Violence Act.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, around 8 am on 1 May the accused person followed his wife (45), the complainant who was selling her wares at a neighbour’s homestead.

“An altercation ensued between the two and the accused person assaulted his wife. Later that night at around 11 pm, the accused person returned home drunk and as he was about to be served food, he kicked the plates and threatened to assault the complainant again. The complainant fled from home and the matter was reported to the police leading, to the accused person’s arrest,” said the NPAZ

“The accused person was sentenced to pay US$100 or 10 days imprisonment,” said the NPAZ

The NPAZ would like to urge members of the public to find peaceful ways of resolving disputes and avoid taking the law into their own hands.