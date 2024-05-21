Man in court for illegal dealing in foreign currency

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A suspected illegal foreign currency dealer was denied bail for contravening section 5(1) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05] after police allegedly found him dealing in foreign currency.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “The State opposed the appeal on the basis that the Court a quo did not misdirect itself in ruling that the appellant was a flight risk. Judgment has been set for 21 May 2024.”

Shelton Mufuga’s charges are emanating from an incident in which he was allegedly found dealing in foreign currency by the Police.

“He is being charged with contravening section 5(1) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05]”, said the NPAZ