Man in court for impersonating a soldier

Online Reporter

A Bindura man is in court for impersonating a soldier after he was caught wearing camouflage and failed to prove that he was a member of the defence forces.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Andrew Kudakwashe Dziro appeared before a Bindura Magistrate facing two counts: Count one – unlawful wearing of a camouflage uniform and Count two impersonating a peace officer.

“On the 10th of May 2024 the Police came across the accused who was wearing camouflage trousers. The Police asked him why he was wearing camouflage and he told them that he is a soldier. When he failed to produce identification to prove that he was a member of the defence forces he was promptly arrested. The accused was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment wholly suspended on condition he completes 350 hours of community service,” said the NPAZ.