Man in court for threatening to kill police officer, children

Peter Matika

[email protected]

A BULAWAYO man who allegedly threatened to kill his police officer wife and their children has appeared in court facing domestic violence charges.

Tavakada Mbondiah (41) of Sauerstown suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura on Wednesday. The matter was postponed to Friday for continuation.

The case surfaced after his wife, 39-year-old Anna Sibanda, reported persistent abuse that she said has severely affected her mental health, leading to depression.

The prosecutor, Mr Samuel Mpofu, told the court that the most recent incident occurred on April 6, following a dispute about a broken window.

“On Sunday, the accused returned home and was served food by their daughter. He then summoned one of their sons to question him over the broken window,” said Mr Mpofu.

After receiving an explanation, Mbondiah allegedly became violent, accusing the boy of being a troublemaker and a burden to the family. He then began assaulting him.

When Ms Sibanda intervened to protect their son, the court heard, Mbondiah turned his anger towards her.

“He threatened to kill both his wife and their son, saying he would squash their heads,” said Mr Mpofu.

Mbondiah is also accused of emotionally abusing his wife, including forcing her to call a relative and falsely confess to mismanaging his money. Ms Sibanda told the court this was not the first time she had received threats from her husband.

She added that the toxic relationship has left her battling severe depression and that she fears the situation will continue to deteriorate if left unaddressed.