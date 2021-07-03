Man in court for violating court order

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly violating a court order which prohibited him from insulting or threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Shadreck Moyo (25) of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly insulted and threatened to stab Ms Thandiwe Ncube (22) of Nguboyenja suburb if he ever saw her with other men.

Moyo was yesterday charged with contempt of court after he violated a protection order issued against him.

Bulawayo magistrate Ms Linear Khumalo remanded Moyo out of custody to July 13 on $3 000 bail.

The court heard that in February this year, Moyo was issued with a protection order which barred him from insulting or threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutor Mr Denmark Chihombe told the court that on June 6, this year, Moyo went to Nguboyenja where Ms Ncube resides threatening to beat her.

“Moyo is alleged to have threatened to beat his ex-girlfriend Ms Ncube in violation of a court order directing him not to verbally, emotionally or physically abuse her. He threatened to stab her with a knife if he sees her with other men,” he said.

The magistrate ordered Moyo not to interfere with Ncube and also to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised.