Man indecently assaults employer’s daughter (11) after making her watch porn

Lesley Chikudo – [email protected]

A 20 year old man from Northend Suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court for indecently assaulting his employer’s 11 year old granddaughter on five occasions.

In one incident, he made her watch pornographic material on his phone.

The accused works at the juvenile’s place of residence as a gardener, he was arraigned for fondling the minor’s private parts.

At law, the girl is way below the age of consent, which is 18 years.

Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Evia Matura, who remanded him in custody to 25 September for continuation of trial.

According to the State’s case as presented by Mr Mehluli Ndlovu, the gardener, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been indecently assaulting the juvenile from November 2023 to 31 July 2024.

Mr Ndlovu said the first incident occurred when the accused went to the bathroom window where the victim was bathing and peeped inside, when the victim attempted to close the bathroom window, the accused inserted his hand and fondled her breasts.

Mr Ndlovu further told the court that on the second incident, the gardener called the complainant outside stating that her mother was calling her and he fondled her breasts and buttocks without her consent.

The court heard that another incident occurred when the accused called the complainant outside the house and upon her arrival he inserted his hands inside her underwear, caressed her private parts whilst holding her tightly so that she would not escape.

Mr Ndlovu said in another scenario the accused inserted his hands inside the complainant’s pants, felt a pad and freed her.

On the last count, the accused approached the complainant and showed her pornographic video on his cellphone.

The matter came to light when the complainant confided in her teacher about her ordeal. She was then escorted to Khumalo police station to make a police report.