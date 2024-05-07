Man jailed 10 years for burning down two houses

Online Reporter

THE Gweru man who burnt down two houses, has been sent to 10 years in prison destroying property worth over US$22 000 after he was angered by a joke.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Joseph McCarthy (46) was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Gweru Magistrates’ Court for one count of assault and two counts of malicious damage to property.

“On the 17th of April, the accused person and the complainant’s brother, Rodreck Munyanyiwa were drinking at Woodlands Shops in Gweru when Rodreck made a joke that the accused did not take well. Rodreck left and went home,” said the NPAZ.

McCarthy, the NPAZ said, proceeded to the complainant Munyaradzi Munyanyiwa’s residence to look for Rodreck but could not find him.

“He attacked the complainant who suffered an eye injury but manged to escape leaving the accused person in his room. The accused person set fire to the complainant’s blanket and completely destroyed the room.

“The fire spilt next door and burnt down Rebecca Nyathi’s 13 roomed house. He fled the scene. He passed through the Woodlands Phase 1 Shops and told a security guard what he had done. He was apprehended by Munyaradzi Munyanyiwa and his neighbours who turned him over to police,” said NPAZ.

The value of the damaged property is USD22 415 and McCarthy, according to the NPAZ was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment of which three years were suspended.

“A further four years were suspended on condition of restitution of US$21 000 to Rebecca Nyathi and one year suspended on condition of resitution of USD755 to Munyaradzi Munyanyiwa. He will serve 2 years effectively,” said the NPAZ.