Man jailed 10 years for stealing TelOne copper cables

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 31-YEAR-OLD man from Harare was jailed 10 years for stealing Telone underground copper cables.

Simbarashe Butawu damaged cables worth US$200.

He was apprehended while attempting to steal 50 underground copper cables from a TelOne manhole. Butawu used a hacksaw to sever the cables, which provide vital telecommunications services to the Hatfield Extension community.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 15 July at around 9am Simbarashe Butawu went opposite number 14 along Wenlock Road in Hatfield where he accessed a TelOne manhole with the intention of cutting and stealing 50 Telone underground copper cables.

“He used a hacksaw to cut the cables which supply telecommunications to Hatfield Extension community. Butawu was spotted and apprehended by the informant as he tried to flee from the scene. He was handed over to the police. The total value of the damaged cables is US$200,”

“Butawu was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment,” said the NPAZ