Man jailed 12 months for stealing beer worth “US$7.50”

Peter Matuka , Chronicle Correspondent

A 22-year-old man from Plumtree will live to rue the day he decided to steal beer from a supermarket after he was sentenced to 12 months in jail for theft.

Tinashe Moyo from Hebron suburb, pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Plumtree Magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

The magistrate suspended six months on condition of good behaviour and another three months on condition that he restitutes the complainant the sum of US$7.50 by 30 November.

The remaining three months were suspended on condition that Moyo completes 105 hours of community service at Plumtree Magistrates’ Courts.

The court was told that on 27 October, Moyo entered Greens Supermarket on Thursday last week pretending to buy beer from Greens Supplement.

He was seen drinking a can of Guarana beer and upon being asked to pay for it, he told the security staff that he did not have money.

This prompted security to search him and they found in his possession, an empty can of Red Bull, a Cheeky Chilly bottle, two packets of biltong and a packet of spuds in his overalls pockets.

He could not account for the goods and was arrested.

The total value of goods stolen was US$21 and total value recovered was US$13.25