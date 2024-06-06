Man jailed 12 years for robbery

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for robbery after striking another on the head with a hammer, before stealing US$250 and an Itel cellphone.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “On 28 February 2024 at around 7PM, Prosper Nesongano together with his accomplice who is still at large approached the complainant at Chivhu slaughterhouse where they grabbed him by the neck, throttled him and struck him several times with a hammer on the head. They stole cash amounting to US$250 and an Itel mobile phone from the complainant.”

The matter was reported to the Police and the complainant identified Nesongano at an identification parade.

“A pink belt and black woollen hat which had been described by the complainant when he made the report were recovered from the accused”, said the NPAZ.