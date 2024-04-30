Man jailed 14 months for sexually assaulting sister (15)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 19 YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to 14 months in prison for impregnating his 15 year old sister after the two had sexual relations on several occasions.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said in January 2023 the accused from Uzumba had a secret relationship with his sister (15) and they indulged in sexual relations on several occasions.

“The matter only came to light when the sister became pregnant and was asked by her grandmother who was responsible for the pregnancy and she confided in her grandmother that it was her brother.”

“The accused person was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment of which 2 months were suspended. He will serve 12 months effectively,” reads the statement.