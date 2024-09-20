Man jailed 15 years for rape

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Pfungwe in Mashonaland East Province was jailed for 15 years for raping a 14-year-old girl and threatening to kill her.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 15 June at around 5pm the complainant (14) was alone on her way home from school when she met the accused person.

“The accused person asked for directions to Amai Noise’s homestead. When the complainant was about to give the directions the accused person grabbed the complainant by the neck with both hands and dragged her to a nearby bush and ordered the complainant to sit down.”

“The complainant started crying but the accused person threatened to kill her and told her to comply with his orders. The accused person removed the complainant’s pant and skin tight and raped her once before walking away.”

“The complainant dressed up and went to her aunt’s place crying. She told her aunt about the rape and her mother was called and was also told about the rape. The complainant’s mother reported the matter to the police the following morning leading to the accused person’s arrest.”

“The accused person was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment,” said the NPAZ