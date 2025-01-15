Man jailed 15 Years for raping girl (4)

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was jailed 15 years by the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court for raping a 4-year-old girl.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 17 December 2024 the accused person had sexual intercourse with a female juvenile aged 4 years who in terms of the law is incapable of giving consent.

“The matter came to light when the complainant’s young brother demonstrated to his mother what had happened in the accused’s room leading to the mother making a police report and the complainant was referred to hospital for a medical examination”.

“He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment,” said the NPAZ