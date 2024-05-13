Man jailed 15 years for sexually assaulting girl (5)

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

AN 18 year old Harare man was slapped with an effective 15 years in prison for aggravated indecent assault by the Harare Magistrate court.

In a statement the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, the accused and the five year old complainant’s family are co-tenants.

“It is reported that on 5 March at around 2000hrs the accused met the five year old complainant outside and he took advantage of her, removed her pants and inserted his finger inside her private parts.

“The incident was discovered when the complainant experienced pain while urinating and informed her mother about the assault. The matter was reported to the Police leading to the accused person’s arrest.