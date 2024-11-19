Man jailed 18 years for rape

Sheronrose [email protected]

A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Chimanimani was jailed for 18 years by the Harare Magistrates’ Court for raping a 13 year old girl.

The unnamed man detained the girl after she came to buy fish at his shop. He then forcibly removed her clothes and raped her.

The unnamed man used protection.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 5 November 2023 the complainant, a 13-year-old was sent by her father to purchase fish at the shop of the accused person. The accused person detained the complainant, closed the shop door, and forcibly removed her clothes before raping her using protection.

Upon returning home the complainant reported the incident to her father, who subsequently reported the matter to the police on 21 November. The complainant was referred to Chimanimani District Hospital for a medical examination

The accused person was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.