Man jailed 18years for raping 13year old girl

A 28-YEAR-OLD man appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrate Court facing rape charges

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), said on 31 May the complainant (13) was walking home from school in the company of two school mates along a railway line, when the accused person suddenly emerged from a bush.

“The three tried to run away but the complainant was caught. The accused person dragged her to a bushy area where he raped her once. After the act, the accused person dumped the complainant along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway. She went home and narrated her ordeal to her aunt,” said the NPAZ

“The complainant gave a description of the accused person to local men who effected a citizen’s arrest on him at his homestead. The accused person was sentenced to 18 years in jail,” said the NPAZ