Man jailed 25 years for killing girlfriend

Mugombi Sheronrose, [email protected]

A 46-YEAR-OLD man from Mwenezi, Midlands was jailed for 25 years for killing his girlfriend.

He accused her of having an affair.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said on 25 January at around 9pm Stanford Mahachi got into the now deceased’s bedroom hut where she was sleeping with her daughter aged 10.

Mahachi accused the now-deceased of infidelity.

“He took a spade which was leaning against the wall and struck the now deceased several times on the head before fleeing the scene. The deceased was taken to hospital where she died upon arrival. She suffered cuts on the head and neck. A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the Mahachi. He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment”, said the NPAZ