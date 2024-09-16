Man jailed 30 years for killing his niece over a burnt garden

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A MAN was jailed for 30 years for fatally axing his nephew in a dispute over a burnt garden.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe(NPAZ) said on 24 November 2020 an altercation arose between Life Rangwani and the now deceased following an incident in which Rangwani burnt the now deceased’s garden.

“The now deceased struck Rangwani with a stone on the forehead using a catapult and the accused person fled the scene. The accused person later returned together with Alector Rangwani who is still at large and they were armed with an axe as well as a machete. Upon seeing Life Rangwani and his accomplice, the now deceased who was working in the field with Vincent Chikadze ran away.”

“Rangwani charged towards the now deceased and his accomplice and was restrained by Vincent Chikadze. Rangwani caught up with the now deceased and struck him once on the head with an axe before fleeing the scene together with his accomplice. A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the Rangwani,” said NPAZ

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encouraged members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third-party mediation.