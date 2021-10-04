Man jailed 30 years for killing mother after accusing her of being a witch

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A MAN from Gokwe who axed his mother to death over witchcraft accusations has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The High Court convicted John Chifamba (30) from Madanyika Village under Chief Nemangwe of fatally striking his mother Shingirai Chifamba (61) with an axe, accusing her of being the source of all his misfortunes.

Chifamba also struck his sister Sabina with an axe on the head when she tried to restrain him.

Chifamba appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva sitting at the Gweru High Court circuit facing one count of murder.

He pleaded not guilty, but was convicted after a full trial.

In passing sentence, Justice Takuva said cases of murder involving suspected witchcraft accusations were on the rise.

“It is the duty of the courts to pass long prison sentences to deter would-be offenders. Members of the community should respect the sanctity of life. The accused fatally struck his mother with an axe over alleged witchcraft. Other family members should have been consulted on a way forward before the accused decided to take away precious life. He is sentenced to 30 years in prison,” said Justice Takuva.

In her evidence in chief, Sabina told the court that Chifamba appeared as though possessed while attacking their defenceless mother.

“On April 2, 2018, I was coming from the field and saw my brother force-matching our mother back to the homestead. He was holding an axe and I tried to dispossess him of the axe, but he overpowered me. He hit me on the forehead with the axe before he went on to strike mother all over her body before leaving her in cold blood and walked away,” she said.

In his defence, Chifamba said he had been told by a prophet that misfortunes he was encountering were caused by his mother through witchcraft.

“I have married and divorced several times and all my wives were experiencing miscarriages. I was also experiencing erectile dysfunction. So, I consulted a prophet, who advised me that my mother was supposed to conduct a ritual for me so that my misfortunes end. She refused when I confronted her and out of anger, I struck her with the axe,” said Chifamba.

It was the State case that on April 2, 2018, at about 9.30am, the deceased finished working in her fields and went home.

At around 10am, Chifamba went to his mother’s homestead armed with an axe.

Prosecutor Mr Mandla Ndlovu told the court that Chifamba started shouting at his mother, accusing her of being a witch and causing misfortune in his life.

The court heard that an altercation ensued and Sabina tried to restrain her brother, but he struck her on the forehead with an axe, leaving her unconscious.

He then struck his mother with the axe several times on the chin, right ear, shoulder, arm and neck, and she died instantly.

Neighbours that had heard her screams attended the scene and took Sabina to Gokwe District Hospital.

She was later referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare where she was treated and discharged.

Chifamba was arrested the following day after police had launched a manhunt.