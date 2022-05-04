Man jailed five years after being found in possession of copper cables

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Kwekwe man was slapped with a five-year jail sentence after he was found with about 70kilograms of copper cables stashed in his house in Mbizo, Kwekwe.

Tatenda Rangwani was sentenced to an effective five-year jail term by Gokwe Magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame when he appeared before him facing charges of contravening section 60(a) (3)(b) of the Electricity Act 13;19 of cutting, destroying or interfering with any apparatus for generating, transmitting, distribution or supply of electricity.

Rangwani was arrested by police detectives who were acting on a tip-off and was found with copper cables weighing a total of 69,82 kilograms whilst another 0,2620 kilograms was found at an accomplice’s place.

Prosecuting, Ms Getrude Shoko told the court that police received information that Rangwani was in possession of copper cables which he was selling.

“Acting on the tip of, on 25 March around 7am, the police detectives besieged the house and conducted searches where they found 69,82kilograms of copper cables. Rangwani was arrested,” said Shoko.

Further investigations led the police details to an accomplice Tecla Tsvangira who resides at ZPC Munyathi and a further 0,269kilograms of copper was recovered in her bedroom.

Rangwani pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty after a full trial.

Tsvangira’s case is still before the courts.

In passing judgment, Mr Shortgame said the accused had not indicated that he had any special circumstances why he had to keep the cables.

He also considered that the offence was prevalent in Kwekwe and other parts of the province adding such people were hampering business and production due to vandalism.

The sentence therefore, was meant to be a deterrent to would-be offenders.