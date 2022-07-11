Man jailed five years for murder

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

A 21-year-old man from Fort Rixon has been sentenced to five years in jail after he fatally stabbed another man following a fight.

Kwanele Mhlanga (21) of Plot 5 Whitesrun Fort Rixon and the deceased Khulekani Ndlovu (26) of Stand 23 Mabuthweni Line, Chief Khayisa in Ntabazinduna were walking home from a beer drink when they started fighting.

They were in the company of other villagers including Manfred Dungeni, no further details given, who was initially jointly charged with Mhlanga before State applied for separation of trial.

Mhlanga pleaded not guilty to murder and guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide when he appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese who was on circuit in Hwange recently.

The judge sentenced him to five years in jail before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mrs Martha Cheda said Mhlanga and the now deceased had a misunderstanding which degenerated into a fistfight before the accused drew a knife and attacked.

“On the 21st of March 2020 and around midnight Mhlanga and Ndlovu and a group of friends were coming from a beer drink at Tsabatsaba bar. Mhlanga and Ndlovu had a misunderstanding and started exchanging harsh words,” said Mrs Cheda.

She said the two started fighting upon which the deceased grabbed Mhlanga by the neck intending to strangle him.

The court was told that one of their colleagues Mr Witness Mafuyana pelted stones on Mhlanga as Ndlovu continued choking him.

The court was told that Mhlanga then produced a knife and stabbed Ndlovu once on the right thigh and once on the right arm.

After being stabbed, Ndlovu released Mhlanga while Mr Mafuyana continued throwing stones on him.

Mhlanga fled from the scene leaving the deceased and Mr Mafuyana.

A report was made to the police and Mhlanga was arrested after Ndlovu later died from the injuries.

@ncubeleon