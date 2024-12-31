Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

A 46-YEAR-OLD man from Mberengwa was sentenced to prison for theft and possession of illegal items in the Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court.

On 5 November, at around 7:30 PM, the complainant parked his Toyota Funcargo next to his bedroom window. He locked the doors and took the keys with him before going to bed. On 6 November, at about 3:00 AM, Hlangabeza Mabhula, also known as Benjamin Kutira, approached the complainant’s house wearing a balaclava and gloves. He broke into the locked Toyota Funcargo, started the car without the keys, and damaged the ignition.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the complainant woke up to the sound of the engine and saw Mabhula reversing the car. He ran outside and threw a stone behind the car’s wheel to stop it. Mabhula got out, armed with a kitchen knife, and charged at the complainant, who managed to escape. With help from the public, the complainant apprehended Mabhula near Mandava Cemetery.

Police found Mabhula with the stolen car, a balaclava, a kitchen knife, a table knife, a makeshift screwdriver, and an okapi knife.

The court sentenced Mabhula to six years in prison for stealing the car, with two years suspended, meaning he would serve four years. For possessing illegal items, he was fined USD 200 or given an additional two months in prison. All the items used in the crime were taken by the state and would be destroyed.