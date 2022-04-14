Man jailed for assaulting his kids with electric cable and iron bars

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A man who has been in the habit of abusing his children by beating them to a pulp has been slapped with 24 months in jail by a Kwekwe magistrate.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the minor children, was in the habit of beating his four children, aged 10, 12, 13 and 14, with electric cables and iron bars over unmerited issues.

At one time, the accused, from Tiger Reef, just outside Kwekwe, beat up his 13-year-old daughter with an electric cable until she fell unconscious, only to regain consciousness after a bucket of water was poured on her.

His 10-year-old daughter was admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital after he had assaulted her a rope and an electric cable all over the body.

Kwekwe Magistrate, Ms Samukeliso Gumbo, sentenced the man to 24 months in prison after he appeared before her facing charges of ill-treating or neglect of children.

The accused will however serve an effective 12 months after the magistrate suspended 12 months on condition of good behaviour.

It is the State’s case that on 26 November 2021 around 10pm, the man who stayed with his wife (name supplied), called his 13-year-old daughter to the bedroom and confronted her over allegations that she was seen with boys at the compound.

He instructed the girl to lie down facing downwards before he took an electric cable which he used to assault her all over the body.

He later took an iron bar which he used to further assault her all over the body including the head resulting in her falling unconscious.

She only regained consciousness after the accused poured a bucket of water on her.

In another count, on 3 June 2021 around 8pm, the accused confronted his 11-year-old daughter and asked her about rumours that she was seeing boys in the compound, accusations the juvenile refused.

This did not go down well with the accused who went on to assault the juvenile with switches and an electric cable resulting in her sustaining injuries all over the body.

On 26 November 2021, the man accused his 10-year-old son of using a catapult to assault a lady from the compound before he went on to assault him using a rope and an electric cable.

The juvenile sustained injuries and was admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital for some days where he was treated and discharged.

On another count, on an unknown date, accused person assaulted his 14-year-old son all over the body using an electric cable accusing him of not following instructions of what he had told him to do.

The boy tried to escape through the window but the accused took an iron bar and hit him on the right rib, but the juvenile managed to escape with injuries all over the body.

Having had enough of the abuse, his wife tipped her sister who in turn made a report at Amaveni Police Station leading to the arrest of the accused.

Mr Kudakwashe Mazorodze represented the State.