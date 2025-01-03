Man jailed for burglary

Tarisiro Tafirenyika, [email protected]

A 32-year-old man from Nyanga appeared before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court facing charges of unlawful entry.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) reported that on 4 December 2024, at around 7:00 p.m, the complainant closed her shop, locked all the doors, secured the windows, and went home.

The following morning, she returned to find the lock broken. Upon entering the shop, she discovered that some goods were missing and subsequently made a police report.

The police arrested Phillip Nyamukama on 9 December after receiving a tip-off, and he assisted them in locating the stolen items.

Nyamukama was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his crime.