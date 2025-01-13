Man jailed for impregnating minor

Lesley Chikudo [email protected]

A 23-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been sentenced to an effective 18 months in prison for impregnating a 15-year-old girl. The man, from Cowdray Park suburb was convicted of having sex with a minor by West Commonage magistrate, Mrs Lenia Khumalo.

He was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, with six months suspended for five years on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence within this period. In passing the sentence, Mrs Khumalo expressed concern over the prevalence of sexual offences, emphasising the need for the court to protect the girl child by imposing harsh sentences on perpetrators.

“Cases that involve sexual relationships with juveniles are now on the rise; there is a need to send a clear message to would-be offenders that the law does not tolerate such behaviour,” she said.

The prosecutor, Ms Mandrela Chisiiwa, stated that the incident occurred sometime in August last year when the girl visited Moyo at his residence.

“The complainant would visit the offender at his house and sleep with him, and this happened several times,” she said.

The court heard that the two would sleep together without protection until the complainant fell pregnant. The matter came to light when the complainant discovered that she was pregnant and informed her mother.

A report was made to the police, leading to Moyo’s arrest.