Man jailed for possessing dagga

Sheronrose Mugombi,[email protected]

A MAN (19) from Hurungwe appeared before the Karoi Magistrate Court facing charges of possessing dagga, which is a dangerous drug.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), said at around 2 pm on 8 June a police officer met Clemence Dhamiyano at Chidamoyo Business Centre.

Dhamiyano was carrying a bag smelling of dagga.

“He then searched the accused person’s bag and he found prepared dagga wrapped in a plastic paper. The accused person was immediately arrested. The dagga weighed 0,305kg. Clemence was then slapped with 12 months imprisonment of which six months was suspended for five years. He will serve six months effective,” said the NPAZ.