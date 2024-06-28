Man jailed for possession of dagga

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN (26) was brought before the Karoi Magistrate’s Court on charges of unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 17 June Police who were on deployment in Karoi town found Tatenda Dzingirai in possession of dagga. About 80 grammes of dagga were recovered from the accused person’s bag.

“He was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment of which three months were suspended. He will serve three months imprisonment effectively,” said the NPAZ