Man jailed for “raping” a minor

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 14 months in prison for statutory rape after having sexual intercourse with a 17 year old girl.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “Circumstances are that on 9 April 2024, the complainant (17) went to church in the company of her brother and another companion. After the church service, the complainant left her brother behind and headed to the accused person’s shop where she had unprotected sexual intercourse with the accused person once.”

“The complainant’s mother accompanied the complainant’s brother and another person to the shop where they found the complainant’s belongings at the back and the complainant hidden under a pile of blankets.”

The NPAZ said: “The complainant later revealed that she had sexual intercourse with the accused person. The accused person was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment of which 5 months were suspended for 5 years.”