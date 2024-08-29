Man jailed for raping mentally challenged woman

Trish Mukwazo – [email protected]

A 39-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo, who drugged a mentally challenged woman, raped and stole her cellphone, was yesterday sentenced to 15-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.

Plaxcedes Mudenge of Pumula North was convicted of rape and theft by the Western Commonage Regional Magistrate, Ms Sibonginkosi Mnkandla.

Mudenge will serve 15 years and three months after the magistrate suspended three months of the sentence for five years on the condition that he does not commit a similar crime.

“The court must be cognisant of the impact of the offence on the victim. The law does not tolerate such crimes and there is a need to impose a deterrent sentence to send a clear message to would-be offenders.

“Accordingly, the accused is sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for rape and six months’ imprisonment for theft without the option of a fine,” ruled Ms Mnkandla.

Prosecutor Ms Mellissa Dube said on May 29 at around 9pm, Mudenge and the victim were drinking together at Migalo Beer Garden in Pumula North.

The court heard that about 40 minutes later, Mudenge asked the victim to accompany him to a nearby bush to relieve himself.

“Upon arrival, he pushed the complainant to the ground, removed her clothes, and raped her before he took her cellphone, an Itel worth US$35,” said Ms Dube.

A report was made to the police leading to Mudenge’s arrest. The woman was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination before later being referred to Ingutsheni Central Hospital.

Ms Dube submitted that Mudenge deserved a harsh sentence given that he took advantage of the complainant’s mental incapacitation.

“The offender also gave the victim alcohol to further facilitate the commission of the offence. He also used force that resulted in the complainant sustaining injuries on the legs and knees. The stolen cellphone was not recovered,” she said.