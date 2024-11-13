Man jailed for Stealing from Grandma

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 40-year-old man who broke into his grandmother’s house and stole four tyres worth US$260 has been convicted of theft by a Bulawayo magistrate.

Sabastian Kassim Yurick of South World was dragged to court by his grandmother Mrs Fatima Kassim (80) after he took advantage of her absence and broke into her house in Montrose.

He was remanded in custody until tomorrow for sentencing.

Ms Hazel Siphiwe Sithole told the court that Yurick broke into the house on November 8 and stole the wheels from a Honda Fit.

She said only US$120 was recovered.